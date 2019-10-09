Bath
Tues. 10/15 6 p.m. Bath Recreation Commission RD
Wed. 10/16 4 p.m. Bath Bicycle & Pedestrian Committee RD
Brunswick
Tues. 10/15 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board TH
Wed. 10/16 7 p.m. Recreation Commission TH
Thur. 10/17 10:30 a.m. Staff Review Committee TH
Thur. 10/17 4:30 p.m. Brunswick Sewer District 10 Pine Tree Road
Thur. 10/17 5:30 p.m. Finance Committee TH
Thur. 10/17 6 p.m. Finance Committee TH
Thur. 10/17 6:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop TH
Harpswell
Fri. 10/11 9 a.m. Planning Board Site Visit
Mon. 10/14 6 p.m. Town Lands Committee TO
Wed. 10/17 10 a.m. Bandstand Committee TO
Wed. 10/17 3 p.m. Conservation Commission TO
Wed. 10/17 6:30 p.m. Planning Board TO
Thur. 10/17 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Workgroup TO
Topsham
Tues. 10/15 7 p.m. Planing Board MR
Thur. 10/17 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen RR
