Bath

Tues.  10/15  6 p.m.  Bath Recreation Commission  RD

Wed.  10/16  4 p.m.  Bath Bicycle & Pedestrian Committee  RD

Brunswick

Tues.  10/15  7:15 p.m.  Village Review Board  TH

Wed.  10/16  7 p.m.  Recreation Commission  TH

Thur.  10/17  10:30 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  TH

Thur.  10/17  4:30 p.m.  Brunswick Sewer District  10 Pine Tree Road

Thur.  10/17  5:30 p.m.  Finance Committee  TH

Thur.  10/17  6 p.m.  Finance Committee  TH

Thur.  10/17  6:30 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  TH

Harpswell

Fri.  10/11  9 a.m.  Planning Board  Site Visit

Mon.  10/14  6 p.m.  Town Lands Committee  TO

Wed.  10/17  10 a.m.  Bandstand Committee  TO

Wed.  10/17  3 p.m.  Conservation Commission  TO

Wed.  10/17  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  TO

Thur.  10/17  5 p.m.  Mitchell Field Workgroup  TO

Topsham

Tues.  10/15  7 p.m.  Planing Board  MR

Thur.  10/17  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  RR

filed under:
bath maine, brunswick maine, Forecaster Community, harpswell maine, topsham maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles