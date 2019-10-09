Granted

Coastal Enterprises, Inc. has been awarded $800,000 in federal grants and loans that will fund a program to purchase equipment, provide working capital and expand workforce training in Maine.

“Our Growing Good Jobs in Rural Maine Initiative is designed to meet a need for not any job, but for good jobs that can help people with low incomes receiving public assistance or earning a low wage rise out of poverty and achieve financial self-sufficiency,” CEI President Keith Bisson said in a prepared release.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Dr. Marissa McMahan was recently promoted to Marine Fisheries divison director at Manomet, a nonprofit in Brunswick. In her new role, McMahan will continue to grow and expand upon Manomet’s portfolio of fisheries and aquaculture projects that aim to strengthen and diversify marine resources in the Gulf of Maine.

McMahan holds a Ph.D. from Northeastern University’s Ecology, Evolution and Marine Biology program. She also held internships at both The Lobster Conservancy and the Gulf of Maine Research Institute, while also working as a commercial fisherman. As a result of her family’s deep history and reliance on fisheries, and the changes she was seeing from the stern of her father’s boat, she decided science was the best way she could change the future.

“Marissa has strong science skills, is greatly dedicated to working alongside fishermen, and has special insight stemming from the fact that she comes from a multi-generation Maine fishing family,” said Andy Whitman, director of Manomet’s Sustainable Economies program. “In the two years she’s been at Manomet, she has reestablished Manomet’s on-the-ground fisheries work and will do a great job growing Manomet’s portfolio of fisheries work in the coming years.”

Anne-Marie Brown, RN, has joined Mid Coast Senior Health as the director of nursing. In her new role, she will manage the nursing department and oversee the daily operations of Mid Coast Senior Health’s long-term care community, Mere Point, and skilled nursing and rehabilitation at Bodwell.

“We are thrilled to have Anne-Marie join our team at Mid Coast Senior Health,” said Kim Watson, MS, SLP, MLNHA, Mid Coast senior health administrator. “Her more than 20 years of nursing and leadership experience, in addition to her positive and proactive approach, aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing excellent senior care.”

Brown earned her nursing degree at Husson University, and she most recently served as an acute care nurse surveyor for the state of Maine. Her previous experience also includes working as both an emergency department and intensive care unit nurse, hospice care manager, and director of nursing for various Maine healthcare organizations.

Gerald “Jay” B. Schofield Jr. of Brunswick has been named a partner at Hopkinson & Abbondanza, PA, which has offices in Bath and Portland. Schofield has practiced with H & A for the last eight years and was recently featured in the Times Records’ “Best of Bath & Brunswick” 2019 Profile Series.

