One person was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland late Wednesday night after their vehicle crashed on Old Brunswick Road in Bath.
A dispatcher for Sagadahoc County said the crash was reported at 10:27 p.m. The victim was ejected from the vehicle, but no other details were available.
Old Brunswick Road is in North Bath.
