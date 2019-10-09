NEW HIRES

OTELCO announced two new hires.

Joseph Arsenault joined the company as a technical support technician in its Bangor office. Arsenault, of Old Town, attended the University of Maine for electrical engineering and previously worked with Network Maine in a student position.

OTELCO also hired Molly Perkins as a strategic account manager in its New Gloucester office.

Perkins, of Raymond, attended college in Bangor and has worked in the insurance industry for the past nine years.

MaineHealth Cancer Care, a practice of Maine Medical Partners, announces the following new hires:

Jessica J. Bian, M.D., joined as a medical oncologist.

Bian previously completed a fellowship in hematology/medical oncology at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

Jason Moran, M.D., was hired as a medical hematologist/oncologist.

Moran completed a fellowship in hematology and oncology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, where he served as chief medical resident and chief fellow. He also served as an instructor at Harvard Medical School.

Vatche Tchekmedyian, M.D., MEd, joined after completing a fellowship in medical oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

Tchekmedyian completed his residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Michael Voisine, D.O., completed a combined fellowship in hematology/oncology and geriatrics and served as chief fellow at Boston University Medical Center.

Johnson M. Liu, M.D., has joined MaineHealth Cancer Care in South Portland.

Liu was previously an attending physician at Monter Cancer Center, Lake Success in New York.

