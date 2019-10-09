NEW HIRES
OTELCO announced two new hires.

Joseph Arsenault

Joseph Arsenault joined the company as a technical support technician in its Bangor office. Arsenault, of Old Town, attended the University of Maine for electrical engineering and previously worked with Network Maine in a student position.

 

 

Molly Perkins

OTELCO also hired Molly Perkins as a strategic account manager in its New Gloucester office.
Perkins, of Raymond, attended college in Bangor and has worked in the insurance industry for the past nine years.

 

 

MaineHealth Cancer Care, a practice of Maine Medical Partners, announces the following new hires:

Jessica Bian

Jessica J. Bian, M.D., joined as a medical oncologist.
Bian previously completed a fellowship in hematology/medical oncology at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

 

 

 

Jason Moran

Jason Moran, M.D., was hired as a medical hematologist/oncologist.
Moran completed a fellowship in hematology and oncology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, where he served as chief medical resident and chief fellow. He also served as an instructor at Harvard Medical School.

 

Vatche Tchekmedyian

Vatche Tchekmedyian, M.D., MEd, joined after completing a fellowship in medical oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.
Tchekmedyian completed his residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

 

 

Michael Voisine

Michael Voisine, D.O., completed a combined fellowship in hematology/oncology and geriatrics and served as chief fellow at Boston University Medical Center.

 

 

 

Johnson Liu

Johnson M. Liu, M.D., has joined MaineHealth Cancer Care in South Portland.
Liu was previously an attending physician at Monter Cancer Center, Lake Success in New York.

 

 

