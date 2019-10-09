HR used to just process payroll checks and handle employee benefits. But today, the ability to attract and retain workers is a priority for Maine businesses. And that has transformed HR into a driver of corporate culture.

Join us on Nov. 6 to hear from experts in the field.

This event takes place before the library officially opens, so please enter on Elm Street, located across the street from the METRO hub for easy public transportation access. The library’s bicycle racks are right by this entrance as well.

Doors open at 7:15 a.m. Program starts at 7:45 a.m. Street parking is free until 9:00 a.m.

Thank you to Coffee By Design, who will serve a complimentary selection of roasts and teas to attendees.

Hosted by Business editor Carol Coultas.

Sponsored By

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous