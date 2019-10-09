RAYMOND — About 10 voters who turned out for a special town meeting Oct. 8 decided to appropriate funds to replace the town’s leased Central Maine Power streetlights with high-efficiency LED town-owned streetlights.
The funds, not to exceed $78,000, will be appropriated from the Undesignated Fund Balance.
The special town meeting took place at the Selectboard meeting Tuesday evening.
