POLAND — Regulation and two overtimes couldn’t settle a thing as Poland and Freeport finished in a 0-0 field hockey tie Wednesday.

Ashton Sturtevant made 14 saves for Poland (6-5-1), while Piper Sherbert stopped five shots for Freeport (8-3-2).

Each team had five penalty corners.

SCARBOROUGH 2, NOBLE 0: The Red Storm (7-3-1) scored in each half and blanked the Knights (1-10-1) in Scarborough.

Carrie Timpson put Scarborough ahead before halftime, and Daisy Stone made it 2-0 in the second half, with an assist from Julia Booth-Howe.

Kaylee Mayotte made 17 saves for Noble.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 3, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Camden Jones, Ryan Duffy and Maddie Foreman scored as the Raiders (7-4-1) defeated the Patriots (4-7) in Gray.

Bridget O’Neil assisted on Jones’ goal.

Fryeburg goalie Bailey Richardson did not face a shot. Gray-New Gloucester’s Mackenzie Baston made 24 saves.

LAKE REGION 6, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 0: Kaitlyn Plummer scored three goals to lead the Lakers (8-3) past the Panthers (4-9) in Naples.

Chantale Symonds, Victoria Ross and Sadie Tirrell added a goal apiece, and Kendyl Ridlon had three assists.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 7, BOOTHBAY 3: Emily Castonguay scored four goals and Hanni Johnson added two as the Phoenix (9-4) defeated the Seahawks (5-7) in Jay.

Chloe Arsenault got all three goals for Boothbay.

BOYS’ SOCCER

BONNY EAGLE 4, BIDDEFORD 0: Matthew Steeves recorded two goals and an assist as the Scots (3-8) blanked the Tigers (0-11) in Biddeford.

Jeffrey Painchaud and Adam Nason scored second-half goals. Cameron MacDonald added an assist.

PORTLAND 6, NOBLE 1: Gabriel Panzo and Jonas Matondo each tallied two goals as the Bulldogs (8-3) rolled over the Knights (4-6-1) in North Berwick.

Christo Vumpa and Paulo Julio also scored for Portland. Henry Flynn made two saves.

Noble got a goal from Gavin Mason and seven saves from Jared Kinsey.

VOLLEYBALL

WINDHAM 3, PORTLAND 0: Megan Fleck recorded seven kills, seven assists and two aces as the Eagles (8-2) swept the Bulldogs (3-7) in Windham, 25-12, 25-23, 25-12.

Audrey Day added 11 assists and three aces, while Angela Spiller chipped in with four aces and a kill.

Erin Chadbourne finished with seven assists for Portland. Rose Watson had six digs, and Kiera Eubanks made four blocks.

