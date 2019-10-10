Portland firefighters are working to extinguish what appears to be a generator fire at the Maine Medical Center complex.

Division Chief Mike Thompson said the department responded to a call at 10:54 a.m. to 35 Gilman St. That building is part of the Maine Medical Center property and next to the parking garage and hospital building.

Thompson said the report was that a generator on the roof caught fire. The firefighters and the maintenance staff were working to secure power to the unit, put out the blaze and check for any extension into the lower floors of the building. He said the people in that generator building evacuated, but he was not sure about the impact to people in other parts of the hospital. A call to a hospital spokeswoman was not immediately returned.

“It sounds like they have the fire confined,” Thompson said.

This story will be updated.

