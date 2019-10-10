AUGUSTA — Public health authorities in Maine say the state has received word of the first cases of seasonal influenza for the new flu season.
Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director Nirav Shah says the time has arrived for Mainers to seek out flu shots.
The agency recommends the immunizations for anyone who is 6 months old or older.
Maine CDC says it’s typical for flu cases to increase in October and peak between December and February. Symptoms of the flu typically include a fever or chills, a sore throat and a cough.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Trump sets White House meeting with Chinese trade negotiator
-
Business
Apple removes app that let Hong Kong protesters track police
-
Nation & World
House Democrats subpoena Energy Secretary Rick Perry in impeachment probe
-
Nation & World
George Clooney calls Trump’s quip on Kurds ‘pretty shocking’
-
Local & State
First flu cases of the season reported in Maine