NAPLES — The Selectboard appointed Jennifer Christiansen to an interim RSU 61 School Board position at its meeting Monday night.

The seat was vacated when Alison Caulfield recently resigned.

Town Manager John Hawley said no reason was given for the resignation, but he said that Caulfield said she “couldn’t meet the demands of the office.”

Christiansen will serve during the remainder of Caulfield’s term, which ends in June 2020.

