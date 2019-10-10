I’ve had the pleasure of working with Mike Foley on a range of regional issues for nearly 10 years. Mike always focuses on what solutions will work best for our region, not who gets the credit. He’s always willing to roll up his sleeves and lead by example. When METRO faced a leadership challenge it was Mike that stepped up and pulled the board representing three communities together to set us back on the right track. His leadership has served the entire region well and I encourage the people of Westbrook to support his leadership of Westbrook as well.
Ed Suslovic
Former mayor, city councilor
Portland
