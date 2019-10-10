I have personally and professionally known Michael Foley since he was a junior at Westbrook High School. I was honored to be the superintendent of schools in your outstanding community for 10 years. Michael was one of the first student representatives to be appointed to the Westbrook School Committee and, during the two years that he served, we developed a continued friendship.

Throughout his 16 years of service to Westbrook, Michael has always been prepared for meetings and understood issues facing the community. His contributions have been most valuable during budget reviews. It is my observation that he has always worked hard to balance the needs of the city and school with the needs of the taxpayers. I was amazed that a teenager (now young adult), would spend evenings and weekends at meetings or community events to make informed decisions for his community.

You may wonder after retiring 10 years ago why I am writing this recommendation. The answer is easy, as I still care deeply for Westbrook. I have watched Michael grow into the experienced and effective leader he is today. Westbrook is lucky to have an individual with such outstanding personal values and array of well developed skills interested in serving his community. Supporting Michael for mayor will assure the citizens a smart, dedicated and professional leader. I am convinced that he will always do what is best for Westbrook.

Stan Sawyer

Turner

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: