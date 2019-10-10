I am writing to you in response to the Forecaster article published Sept. 18 on the $30 million dredging project planned in Portland Harbor. While having marinas is necessary for Portland’s and South Portland’s economy, I fear two things: that the article did not delve sufficiently into the negative environmental impacts that would occur in Casco Bay, and also that with the onset of climate change and rising sea levels, undergoing such an expensive project will become unnecessary in the near future.
The sea levels around Portland are, according to a study by the Natural Resources Council of Maine, expected to rise to above the city’s existing waterfront infrastructure at the lowest, and well within the city limits at the highest. I wonder if the best course of action to prepare for this future would not be to dig into the bay, but instead to prepare the city’s port for the coming high tide.
The Gulf of Maine is the fastest-warming body of water on the globe, and Maine’s abundant waterfront industry is going to be hit the hardest. Gov. Mills’ plan to address Maine’s dependence on fossil fuels now is a wonderful step in the right direction, but I wonder what her plan is to address the impacts Maine will inevitably face.
Thank you for your consideration.
Andrea Lieser
Castine
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Letter: Westbrook candidates’ team approach a refreshing change
-
American Journal
Letter: Spiller ‘common denominator’ in Westbrook improvements
-
American Journal
Letter: Since he was a teen, Foley has been dedicated leader
-
American Journal
Letter: Foley focuses on solutions, not who gets credit
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Scholarship athletes all derive many benefits
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.