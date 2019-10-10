NEW HIRES

David Littell joined Bernstein Shur as a shareholder and member of the firm’s energy and environmental practice group.

Littell is a respected national expert on energy and environmental regulation, market rules and compliance. He bring more than 27 years of experience in the industry.

Kellie Fisher joined Drummond Woodsum in its bankruptcy, restructuring and creditors’ rights practice.

Fisher’s practice will focus on complex restructuring and bankruptcy matters and related litigation. She was previously a restructuring associate at an international law firm in Boston.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

The University of Maine School of Law presented two distinguished service awards to alumni Patrick Scully and Elizabeth Stout, who were honored for their contributions to Maine Law and their communities.

Stout, class of 1990, is the executive director of the Maine Community Law Center, a nonprofit she created in 2015. She has served as assistant district attorney, a business litigator and assistant attorney general. Since 2002, she has served as a family law attorney, guardian ad litem and mediator.

Scully, class of 1984, is a partner and chief executive director of Bernstein Shur. He chaired the firm’s municipal practice group for 10 years, and served on its board of directors for 20 years. In 2016, he joined the University of Maine School of Law Foundation Board.

Joseph Carleton, an attorney with Jensen Baird Gardner & Henry in Portland, was recognized by the New England Chapter of the Community Associations Institute with its Hall of Fame award. This is the highest honor given by CAI to its members.

Jennie Clegg, a founding member of Marcus Clegg in Portland, was selected to serve as bar fellow of the Maine Justice Foundation.

Berman & Simmons was ranked by Chambers USA as the best law firm in Maine for the representation of plaintiffs. Five attorneys received individual awards in 2019 as well:

Steven Silin and Julian Sweet were recognized as “Band 1” lawyers in medical malpractice and mainly plaintiff.

Jodi Nofsinger and Benjamin Gideon were recognized for medical malpractice and mainly plaintiff.

Jack Simmons was recognized for his work as a senior statesman, providing pivotal work to the firm’s success.

Verrill was rated as a leading firm in seven main categories and five subcategories as evaluated by London-based Chambers & Partners.

The individual attorneys recognized in Portland are:

Eric D. Altholz, Tawny L. Alvarez, Scott D. Anderson, Lisa S. Boehm, Robert C. Brooks, Juliet T. Browne, Anthony M. Calcagni, Roger A. Clement Jr., James I. Cohen, Douglas P. Currier, Harold J. Friedman, Gregory S. Fryer, David L. Galgay Jr., Martha C. Gaythwaite, Kenneth F. Ginder, Gregg H. Ginn, Mark K. Googins, William S. Harwood, Nora R. Healy, Nathaniel R. Hull, Suzanne E. Meeker, Richard G. Moon,James C. Palmer, Raymond A. Pelletier, A. Robert Ruesch,Gordon R. Smith, Mathew Todaro and Karen Frink Wolf.

Berman & Simmons attorney Benjamin Gideon has been admitted to the Inner Circle of Advocates, an invitation-only, national organization of plaintiff attorneys.

Gideon is only the second lawyer in Maine history to be invited to join this group.

GENERAL

Lambert Coffin and Weiss DeRice PA have merged as one firm with offices in Portland, Bath and Blue Hill.

