KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and tight end Travis Kelce expressed tones of respect toward each other in the days after a sideline quarrel was caught on camera during the team’s Sunday Night Football loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Kelce appeared to push Bieniemy after a brief exchange in the first quarter … though, moments later, he then hugged the coach.

On Thursday, Bieniemy was asked by a reporter if a line was crossed when Kelce put his hands on his coach.

“Of course,” Bieniemy said. “It goes without saying. When it’s all said and done with, we keep moving. Travis is a helluva kid, a great kid, a beautiful kid. Those things happen. We continue to roll.”

Coach Andy Reid offered a similar sentiment on Monday. “That’s football,” he said. “It’s an emotional environment. Travis had a potential couple of fumbles going on. … He was mad at himself, and EB got after him a little bit. Those things happen, but it all worked out all right afterwards.”

Kelce said Wednesday that he lost his temper.

“Sometimes in football you get a little heated with your brothers or your coaches,” Kelce said. “I mean, you guys saw me hug him afterwards. I love that guy and that will never change.”

Kelce also said the shove was something he “immediately regretted.”

JAGUARS: Owner Shad Khan expects cornerback Jalen Ramsey to play this week, saying he had a “heart to heart” with the disgruntled defender earlier this week and said Ramsey is scheduled to play against New Orleans (4-1).

“Well, I think, you know, he’s going to be playing this week,” Khan said Thursday. “I met him a couple of days ago, had a heart to heart, and I think we’ll be able to come to what makes sense for all.”

What that means exactly remains unclear. Ramsey was slated to practice for a second consecutive day Thursday after missing seven straight because of illness, back tightness and the birth of his second daughter. His back caused him to miss the past two games. He saw a specialist Monday in Houston.

RAIDERS: Oakland cut wide receiver J.J. Nelson after he missed three of the past four games with injuries.

The Raiders signed Marcell Ateman to take Nelson’s spot on the 53-man roster. Ateman was on the practice squad the first four weeks and played briefly last Sunday against Chicago before being waived to make room for the recently acquired Zay Jones.

Nelson signed a $1 million contract in free agency but struggled to stay healthy in his only season in Oakland. He hurt his knee early in the opener and sat out the next game. He returned in Week 3 and caught a TD pass against Minnesota but missed the past two weeks because of the knee.

