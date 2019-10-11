SANFORD – Run the football on offense. Stop the run on defense. It’s a time-honored formula for football success and it worked again for Scarborough High Friday night at Sanford’s Alumni Stadium.

Led by 191 yards on 17 carries by Jarett Flaker, the Red Storm rushed for 312 yards. Scarborough’s defense held the Spartans to just 48 yards on the ground, and only 79 yards total.

The result was a workmanlike 28-0 Class A victory for Scarborough (5-1).

“It was a pretty dominating defensive performance,” said Red Storm Coach Lance Johnson. “Great job by our defense and I don’t think you can overlook that.”

Johnson said his defense has allowed only three touchdowns all season, none since an 18-7 loss at Bonny Eagle in Week 2.

Sanford (4-2) had a four-game win streak snapped. The Spartans were without starting quarterback Xavier Levine, top wideout Leyton Bickford and key defensive lineman Jared Bissonette, all out with injuries. Backup quarterback Jake Beninati completed 6-of-14 passes for just 31 yards, with teammates dropping several passes.

“Obviously the guys we didn’t have tonight are really good football players and have been highly productive,” said Sanford Coach Mike Fallon. “That being said, I don’t think in the first half we came out and played to our level just in terms of sheer compete level.”

Flaker has been known for his breakaway speed since bursting on the scene as a sophomore (and setting Maine sprint records in track). But at least half of his carries Friday were between the tackles, including his 21-yard, tackle-breaking touchdown run that put Scarborough ahead 14-0 in the second quarter.

“Like Coach said, I’m not a little kid anymore,” said Flaker, who is a sturdy 185 pounds. “He says, ‘You’re a tough guy now, you can run up the middle,’ so I’ve just been following our Hoggies up the middle. They did a tremendous job. I’d give them all the credit tonight.”

Quarterback Chase Cleary threw three touchdown passes. His first was a beautiful deep ball on Scarborough’s first possession of the game, which Evan Morgan grabbed in stride with both hands and took in for a 63-yard score.

Cleary’s other two strikes went to sophomore Ryan Kelly for 17 yards and five yards. Both capped lengthy drives that had been all on the ground until the touchdown throws.

Scarborough put together an 11-play, 77-yard drive late in the second quarter that ate up more than five minutes. The first 10 plays were runs, including two fourth-down conversions in Scarborough territory.

In the fourth quarter, Scarborough stopped Sanford’s only sustained drive (aided by Scarborough penalties) inside their own 5 when Flaker ripped a fourth-down pass away from Sanford receiver in the end zone.

The Red Storm then marched 96 yards in 10 plays. The first nine were runs to set up the second Clearly-to-Kelly pass. A key play was a 20-yard burst by Alexander Callahan on a third-and-5 from the Scarborough 9.

“I think up front we’ve improved a lot and we’ve improved blocking on the edge and our pass game I think we’ve improved a lot since Bonny Eagle,” Cleary said.

