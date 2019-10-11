ORONO — Tim Doherty had two goals and an assist Friday night as the University of Maine rolled to a 7-1 victory against Alaska-Anchorage in a nonconference men’s hockey game at Alfond Arena.

Six players scored for Maine (1-1). J.D. Greenway had the first goal, followed by Doherty, Eduards Tralmaks, Simon Butala and Mitchell Fossier. Doherty and Adam Dawe added power-play goals early in the third period.

Emil Westerlund had a team-high three assists and Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves for the Black Bears.

Alex Frye scored for Alaska-Anchorage (0-1) in the first period from Tanner Schachle and David Trinkberger.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

QUINNIPIAC 3, MAINE 2: Sadie Peart scored on a power play with 57 seconds remaining in overtime from Kanzie Prater and Kate Reilly as the Bobcats (2-1) defeated the Black Bears (2-1) at Orono.

Maddie Giordano scored Maine’s goals, one on a power play, and Liga Miljone had two assists.

FIELD HOCKEY

MONMOUTH 4, MAINE 2: Annick van Lange scored the first of her two goals on a one-touch of a Aylin Aufencacker cross late in the first period to give the Hawks (8-4, 2-0 America East) the lead for good against the Black Bears (3-8, 1-1) at East Long Branch, New Jersey.

Brianna Ricker had a first-period goal for Maine. Chloe Walton added a goal in the fourth from Madisyn Hartley.

Irene Frenken and Stefanie Bigler also scored for Monmouth.

FOOTBALL

VIRGINIA: Bryce Hall, a preseason All-American cornerback, suffered an injury to his lower left leg and was taken off the field on a cart during the second quarter of the 20th-ranked Cavaliers’ game at Miami.

Hall was injured while on punt coverage. An air cast was placed around the leg.

All of Virginia’s players gathered around the cart just before Hall was taken off the field, and several Miami players jogged over to offer him well-wishes.

Hall was making his 39th consecutive start, which the Cavaliers said was the longest streak in the nation among cornerbacks. He led FBS players with 22 pass breakups last season, then elected to return for his senior year.

KENTUCKY AND Arkansas are looking to end losing streaks and record their first Southeastern Conference victory coming off bye weeks Saturday.

The Wildcats (2-3, 0-3) have lost three consecutive games and dropped their past two by a combined 52-20 margin at Mississippi State and South Carolina. The Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2) have lost consecutive games by 11 total points and aim to regroup against Kentucky before facing No. 12 Auburn and top-ranked Alabama the next two weeks.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous