BIDDEFORD — Scott Kelly scored the go-ahead touchdown on a hook-and-lateral with 19 seconds remaining as Biddeford earned a 28-20 win over Cheverus in a Class B South football game Friday night.

Kelly also had a 25-yard touchdown catch from Marc Reali in the first half, and Aidan Donovan added two long touchdowns for Biddeford (4-2) – one on a screen pass, one rushing.

Cheverus (3-3) got a 60-yard touchdown run from Sean Tompkins to take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. The Stags erased a 20-7 deficit with two touchdowns in the third quarter.

MARSHWOOD 36, DEERING 0: The Hawks (5-1) overcame three early turnovers to beat the Rams (2-4) in Portland.

Deering’s Amani Peoples-Gorman had two interceptions in the first seven minutes, but Marshwood stopped the Rams on downs at the 1 to keep the game scoreless.

Marshwood took the lead on John Valentine’s 11-yard run later in the first quarter. Justin Bryant added two touchdown runs, from 20 and 2 yards. Cam Cornett scored on an 11-yard run, and Cullen Casey caught a 24-yard TD pass from Connor Caverly.

BONNY EAGLE 54, LEWISTON 14; Zach Maturo rushed for four touchdowns as the Scots (5-1) rolled over the Blue Devils (1-5) in Lewiston.

Maturo scored on runs of 17, 6 and 2 yards in the second quarter and had an 8-yard TD run in the second half.

Keegan Meredith threw a 79-yard TD pass to Jacob Humphrey and scored on a 7-yard run.

Lewiston was up 14-7 after one quarter, on touchdowns by Dylon Jackson and Kameron Caron.

THORNTON ACADEMY 56, WINDHAM 0: Kobe Gaudette rushed for 155 yards, and passed for 118 yards and two touchdowns as the Trojans (6-0) routed the Eagles (3-3) in Windham.

Isaiah Jones returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown. Costa Gilkas added two rushing touchdowns.

Issac Ofielu finished with nine carries for 68 yards. Peyton Jones caught a TD pass, and Jackson Cochrane had a 41-yard touchdown run.

BRUNSWICK 49, FALMOUTH 7: Mitch Lienart rushed for three touchdowns in the first half, and Noah Goddard passed for two touchdowns as the Dragons (6-0) cruised past Falmouth/Greely (3-3) in Falmouth.

Brunswick led 21-0 after one quarter, after a 41-yard touchdown run by Lienart and TD receptions of 34 yards by Chandler Coombs and 57 yards by Treyvon McKenzie.

Following a 9-yard TD run by Owen Richardson, Lienert scored from 24 and 47 yards to make it 42-0 at halftime.

Jack Harvey added a third-quarter touchdown.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »