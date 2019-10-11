CAPE ELIZABETH — Nick Clifford scored with just over a minute remaining in overtime Friday night to give Cape Elizabeth a 1-0 victory against York in a Western Maine Conference boys’ soccer game.
Killian Lathrop assisted on the goal and Andrew Carroll had seven saves for Cape (4-6-1).
Alex Neilson recorded six saves for York (4-6-1).
CHEVERUS 4, BIDDEFORD 2: Will Mullen tied it five minutes into the second half and Nate Smith followed with two goals in the next five minutes as the Stags (5-4-2) rallied past the Tigers (0-12) at Portland.
Evangelo Kapothanasis had a first-half goal from Brady Hoglund.
MARSHWOOD 3, SCARBOROUGH 3: John McNally scored the tying goal with about 4:30 to play in regulation as the Hawks (8-2-2) tied the Red Storm (8-0-3) at Scarborough.
Aidan Joyce, Zander Haskell and Jardon Glidden scored for Scarborough, which led 2-1 at halftime. Aiden Knowles had a goal in each half for Marshwood.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
CHEVERUS 5, BIDDEFORD 0: Emma Gallant scored two goals, and Riley O’Mara, Mia Kratzer and Julia Kratzer added one apiece as the Stags (11-0) cruised past the Tigers (2-10) at Biddeford.
Lily Paszyc helped with two assists and Neve Cawley made four saves.
TRAIP ACADEMY 5, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 1: Sydney Auclair had a goal and two assists as the Rangers (9-2) defeated the Seagulls (1-9-2) at Kittery.
Julia Darling, Molly Sawtelle, Nora Gilbert and Kathleen McPherson also scored for Traip. Eliza Pereira, Noelle Denholm and Sawtelle had assists. Olivia O’Leary made three saves.
GORHAM 3, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Madison Michaud scored twice as the Rams (8-3) defeated the Trojans (3-8) at Saco.
Lauren Foster added a goal for Gorham. Jessica Dow answered for the Trojans.
FIELD HOCKEY
NOBLE 2, BONNY EAGLE 1: Emily Carleton scored two goals to lift the Knights (2-10-1) over the Scots (2-9-1) in overtime at North Berwick.
Carleton also tied the game with five minutes remaining in the second half.
YORK 3, POLAND 1: Abby Dickson scored two goals for the Wildcats (12-0), who broke a 1-1 tie and pulled away from the Knights (6-6-1) at York.
Bailey Oliver also scored for York. Lexi Brent had an assist.
GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 4, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Jaida Patterson scored twice as the Patriots (5-7) beat the Hawks (1-10) at Gray.
Madelyn Cote and Sydney Garcia assisted on Patterson’s goals, and Cote found Jasmine French for another. Trizzie Ha added an unassisted goal.
ST. DOMINIC 6, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Bella Pelletier and Anna Cote each had two goals as St. Dom’s (10-3) defeated the Rangers (0-13) at Auburn.
Lorelei Bonney and Skye Rogers also scored.
VOLLEYBALL
SOUTH PORTLAND 3, BRUNSWICK 0: Ashlee Aceto had 26 assists and Pearl Friedland-Farley added 17 digs as the Red Riots (9-2) swept Brunswick/Mt. Ararat (1-10), 25-18, 25-10, 25-7 at Brunswick.
Kaleisha Towle and Maria Degifico chipped in with nine kills apiece for the Riots.
