I will be voting for Ethan Strimling this November.
When Stroudwater was looking for someone in City Hall to stand up to a developer who was proposing to destroy acres of wildlife and beautiful greenspace so he could maximize his profit with nearly 100 $500,000 homes, Mayor Strimling stood up and fought back. We lost.
His opponent? As we have seen time and again, Councilor Spencer Thibodeau cast his vote with the developer. He did the same with pushing our homeless to Riverside Street. In his mind, the developers should always get what they want.
On the flipside, Ethan met with us numerous times. He heard our concerns. He tried to work to find common ground. But when it was clear the developer was unwilling to bend, Ethan knew the right thing to do. Spencer did not. I hope you vote for Ethan on Nov. 5.
Mary Davis
Portland
