OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Old Orchard Beach Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kim Verreault is leaving the position, and the new director plans to continue her example of community involvement and relationship building.

Verreault is leaving the position to move out of state and be closer to family. She served as executive director of the chamber for about four years, but had prior experience with the chamber as she had served on the board for 11 years.

The Old Orchard Beach Chamber of Commerce has about 200 members in Old Orchard Beach and neighboring communities.

The population is Old Orchard Beach swells from nearly 9,000 to about 75,000 according to the town website, and it has long been a popular vacation spot.

“This is a destination development chamber,” said Verreault, and as director, she always had her finger on the pulse of initiatives to keep the local economy stimulated.

Replacing Verreault is Kim Howard, former membership and marketing manager with the New York City Bar Association. Howard is currently transitioning into the position of executive director and will take over at the end of the month.

Howard and her family spent many vacations in Maine, including time in Old Orchard Beach, and earlier this year moved to Portland.

“We just fell in love with Maine and decided about a year ago that we were going to make the move,” said Howard.

Howard said she comes to the position with a background in working with a membership organization, and is looking forward to making more connections in Old Orchard Beach, hosting events and also plans to host workshops for members on topics pertinent to local business owners.

