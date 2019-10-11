Oakland Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 23-year-old woman whose been missing for more than a week.

Rick Stubbert, chief deputy of the Oakland Police Department, said Friday that Tesla Staff was last seen by her roommate when she was leaving her residence between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3. A family member reported her missing to Oakland Police on Thursday.

Stubbert was unable to comment on Staff’s well being prior to her reported disappearance but said that police are concerned for her safety because she left behind important personal items, as though she intended to return. Stubbert also said that Staff’s friends and family say this is out of character for her.

A person who commented on the police department’s Facebook post about Staff stated that the woman’s own Facebook page appears to be active but according to her family, “they are sure that any recent posts and messenger responses are not her.” Stubbert said that authorities are aware of the tip and looking into it, but couldn’t comment further.

Police asked that anyone with information on Staff’s whereabouts to contact Oakland Police at 207-465-2202.

