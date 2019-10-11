TENNIS

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic went from perfectly unbeatable to unbelievably beaten Friday in the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters.

Federer and Djokovic had been a combined 13-0 in Shanghai with a spot in the semifinals on the line, but both lost.

Federer saved five match points in the second set but still couldn’t stop Alexander Zverev from winning, 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-3. Djokovic, the defending champion, lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

UPPER AUSTRIA LADIES: American teenager Coco Gauff advanced to her first WTA semifinal by beating top-seeded Kiki Bertens 7-6 (1), 6-4 at Linz, Austria, and will next play Andrea Petkovic, who beat Viktoria Kuzmova, 6-4, 6-1.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Jayson Tatum scored 15 points for the visiting Boston Celtics, who opened a 35-11 lead after one quarter and breezed to a 100-75 victory against the Orlando Magic in a preseason game.

Marcus Smart added 14 points for Boston (2-0), which held a 59-44 rebounding advantage.

GYMNASTICS

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Nikita Nagornyy of Russia won his first men’s all-around title after his closest rival made a crucial error on the last rotation at Stuttgart, Germany.

Nagornyy scored a total 88.772 points to win by 1.607 over a fellow Russian, Artur Dalaloyan, the 2018 champion.

GOLF

PGA: Peter Malnati started strong and shot a 7-under 65 to lead at the Houston Open at Humble, Texas, after morning rain and lightning prevented the second round from being completed.

Austin Cook, the first-round co-leader who opened with an 8-under 64, briefly got to 11 under before dropping to 6 under through 15 holes. Play was then suspended due to darkness. Talor Gooch, who started the day tied with Cook, improved to 9 under through 14 holes and is a shot behind Malnati’s lead.

CHAMPIONS: Doug Barron lost his great start with three bogeys over his last four holes and had to settle for a 6-under 66, giving him a one-shot lead over Woody Austin after the opening round in the SAS Championship at Cary, North Carolina.

EUROPEAN: Matthew Fitzpatrick, a five-time Tour winner, took a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Italian Open at Rome, while local favorite Francesco Molinari missed the cut.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Denny Hamlin went nearly 205 mph at Talladega Superspeedway, where he was among seven drivers to top 203 mph in the first practice.

Hamlin, the Daytona 500 winner, went 204.904 mph in the closing moments of the first drafting session of the weekend. He was the only driver to top 204, but Kevin Harvick was second-fastest at 203.688 mph. Kyle Busch, who had an early fuel pressure issue at the start of practice, was third at 203.684.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: Weston McKennie scored 32 seconds into the game and had the fastest hat trick from the kickoff in U.S. history, helping the Americans overwhelm Cuba 7-0 in their first CONCACAF Nations League match at Washington.

Jordan Morris scored and tied a U.S. record with three assists, and Josh Sargent also had a goal as the 21st-ranked Americans burst to a 6-0 halftime lead against No. 179 Cuba.

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP: England lost a qualifying game for the World Cup or European Championship for the first time in 10 years when substitute Zdenek Ondrasek scored his first international goal to rally the Czech Republic to a 2-1 win at Prague. A victory would have secured a spot for England at the finals with three games left.

SWIMMING

OLYMPIAN BANNED: Olympic gold medalist Conor Dwyer received a 20-month doping ban after an arbitration panel found he had testosterone pellets inserted into his body.

Dwyer, who won relay gold medals in 2012 and 2016, tested positive three times between Nov. 15 and Dec. 20 last year. His ban was made effective on Dec. 21, meaning he won’t be eligible for next year’s Olympics.

