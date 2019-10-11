A high school wheelchair athlete will be allowed to compete at regional and state cross country championships after the Maine Principals’ Association on Friday reversed its decision to restrict him from participating.

Jonathan Schomaker, a sophomore at Leavitt Area High in Turner, will be able to compete in a separate race in a wheelchair division, according to the head of the MPA’s cross country committee, Mike Bisson.

It appears to be the first time a wheelchair athlete will race at the state’s biggest high school cross country meets. The South regional and state championships will be held at Twin Brook Recreation Area in Cumberland on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2. The MPA said it has no precedent for wheelchair participants at its cross country championships.

Schomaker, 15, has cerebellar hypoplasia. He has been competing for Leavitt alongside his teammates at regular season meets, with his father, Jon, behind him ready to assist if necessary. In some cases, schools have made modifications to courses to allow him to participate.

After Schomaker was not allowed to compete in the regional and state meets a year ago, Leavitt appealed to the MPA to allow him to compete in those meets this fall. In late September, the MPA denied the appeal, citing safety concerns for Schomaker and for runners on the course.

Schomaker’s dilemma has attracted national media attention. Closer to home, state Sen. Jeff Timberlake, who represents Turner and other communities in Androscoggin County, wrote a letter last week to the MPA imploring the group to reconsider its decision. The Mt. Blue High School cross country team gathered signatures of coaches and runners from around the state in support of Schomaker.

Bisson of the MPA told the Sun Journal on Friday that Schomaker will participate at Twin Brook in the Class B South regional in his own race at a separate time than the rest of the field. Schomaker will be scored on his own in a separate wheelchair division.

“Tuesday we are meeting with Schomaker and his family, as well as Leavitt coaches, to see parts of the course and watch him practice,” Bisson said. “We want to limit two-way traffic as enough coaches have been concerned with that.”

Bisson left the door open for Schomaker to race alongside runners, but as of right now he will race on his own.

Schomaker’s father, Jon Schomaker, told the Sun Journal previously that Jonathan wants to race with his teammates and that the option of him racing by himself is not enough. The father said earlier this week he has been in contact with Disability Rights Maine.

This story will be updated.

