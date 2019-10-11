Antonia N. Blanchard, 47, of Windham was summonsed Sept. 30 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Shane L. Gerow, 24, of Freeport was arrested Oct. 4 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.
Shawn-Dutton W. Manchester, 24, of Naples was summonsed Oct. 4 on a charge of criminal threatening.
Justin K. Hanson, 38, of Windham was arrested Oct. 5 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.
Craig A. Huber, 57, of Cumberland was arrested Oct. 6 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.
