Antonia N. Blanchard, 47, of Windham was summonsed Sept. 30 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Shane L. Gerow, 24, of Freeport was arrested Oct. 4 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

Shawn-Dutton W. Manchester, 24, of Naples was summonsed Oct. 4 on a charge of criminal threatening.

Justin K. Hanson, 38, of Windham was arrested Oct. 5 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

Craig A. Huber, 57, of Cumberland was arrested Oct. 6 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

