CHICAGO — A woman arrested at O’Hare International Airport Friday night was identified by Chicago police as “known habitual stowaway” Marilyn Hartman.

The 67-year-old woman was taken into custody after she was spotted moving TSA lane dividers in an attempt to evade security, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a call shortly after 10 p.m. Friday after they said the woman was spotted at a checkpoint at a terminal. Police said Saturday afternoon she was attempting to pass through airport security without a boarding pass or identification, and she was denied entry.

She was arrested and charged with criminal trespass to airport, and scheduled to appear in Cook County court Sunday at a bail hearing, police said.

Hartman has a long history of trying to sneak on flights in Chicago and around the country, according to news reports and police records.

Chicago authorities said Hartman, a Chicago resident, was on probation for a prior trespass at O’Hare, which prohibits her from going to any Chicago airport without a boarding pass.

Hartman has at least twice pleaded guilty to criminal trespass charges stemming from incidents at O’Hare and has been arrested at several other airports around the U.S. since 2014.

In January 2018, authorities said Hartman managed to fly from O’Hare to London without a ticket and, as a result of those allegations, was barred from entering the airport. But later the same month, she was arrested after she was spotted at the airport and, according to police, refused to leave.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: