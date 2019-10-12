I met Tae Chong when he was dropped into our daughter’s first-grade class in the mid-1970s, a new immigrant speaking no English. He was cheerful, bright, energetic and adaptable.

Now look what Tae has accomplished and how he has made our community a better place. He developed a mentoring program between Waynflete and Reiche schools; wrote a grant to help start a tutoring program after school; worked with Coastal Enterprises to help start immigrant businesses; served on the Maine Community Foundation board, and was a founding board member of Friends of Portland Adult Education.

He helped immigrant women turn their sewing skills into profitable businesses in a Catholic Charities project. Tae has been giving back to his community full measure for what he received as a child. He is bright, energetic, thoughtful and committed to making this community a healthy, vibrant place for everyone.

He would be a great District 3 city councilor.

Pam Plumb

Portland

