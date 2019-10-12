I am Abdi Iftin, I am the author of the acclaimed memoir “Call Me American.” I confidently endorse Layla Kargar for Portland City Council in District 3. I have known Layla for nearly three years now, I am beyond doubt that she is the most qualified candidate for serving the Portland community.
As a recent immigrant, a former refugee and a Muslim myself, I could not have been able to navigate Portland well without the guidance and support of Layla Kargar. She had selflessly volunteered her time to better the communities in Portland area. She is a fearless advocate who can speak up when necessary.
Please take time in November to vote for Layla, she is the right candidate who brings us vision of progress. She is someone who understands how the job is done. She is a leader many of the immigrant communities around Maine look up to.
Abdi Iftin
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Another View: Synagogue shooting highlights growing risk of right-wing terrorism
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Committed, energetic Chong will serve District 3 well
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Rigid zoning would be the wrong choice for Yarmouth’s Main Street
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Kargar’s fearless advocacy needed in District 3
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Lovell will ensure continued progress in Saco
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.