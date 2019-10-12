I am Abdi Iftin, I am the author of the acclaimed memoir “Call Me American.” I confidently endorse Layla Kargar for Portland City Council in District 3. I have known Layla for nearly three years now, I am beyond doubt that she is the most qualified candidate for serving the Portland community.

As a recent immigrant, a former refugee and a Muslim myself, I could not have been able to navigate Portland well without the guidance and support of Layla Kargar. She had selflessly volunteered her time to better the communities in Portland area. She is a fearless advocate who can speak up when necessary.

Please take time in November to vote for Layla, she is the right candidate who brings us vision of progress. She is someone who understands how the job is done. She is a leader many of the immigrant communities around Maine look up to.

Abdi Iftin

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: