MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Unbeaten Middlebury, the leader in the New England Small College Athletic Conference, escaped Saturday with a 27-26 victory against winless Colby.

Kevin Hartley of the Mules (0-5) forced a fumble at the Middlebury 4 and Ty Mahar recovered in the end zone to bring Colby within 27-26. But Moises Celaya’s extra-point kick failed with 7:04 remaining. Celaya also had an extra-point kick blocked in the first quarter.

Colby led 13-0 on two Matt Hersch 18-yard scoring passes to Pat Sweetnam before Middlebury (5-0) stormed back with the next 27 points. The Mules made it 27-20 when Hersch passed 11 yards to Andrew DeFranco with 9:37 remaining.

MIT 30, MAINE MARITIME ACADEMY 12: Reed Hopkins scored on a 13-yard reception on the opening drive for the Mariners (0-6), but the Engineers (3-2) answered with 20 straight points to close the first half at Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Chris Mauck was 8 of 20 for 115 yards and a pair of first-half touchdown passes for MIT, and John Robertson ran for 263 yards on 34 carries overall.

Dominic Casale had five catches for 95 yards and a second-half touchdown for Maine Maritime.

AMHERST 36, BOWDOIN 14: Ollie Eberth threw for 261 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Mammoths (4-1 NESCAC), who took a 29-0 lead in the third quarter and cruised by the Polar Bears (0-5) at Amherst, Massachusetts.

Nate Richam-Odoi had a pair of fourth-quarter scoring runs for Bowdoin, finishing with 106 yards on 23 carries.

TRINITY 51, BATES 0: Seamus Lambert went 14 of 21, throwing for 222 yards and four touchdowns as the Bantams (3-2, NESCAC) rolled past the Bobcats (0-5) at Lewiston.

Brendan Costa was 12 of 24 for 77 yards passing for Bates.

HUSSON 42, CURRY 40: Shawn Noel Jr. plunged in from 2 yards early in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 42-26 and the Eagles (2-3, 2-0 Commonwealth Coast) held off the Colonels (1-4, 1-1) at Bangor.

Noel scored twice, carrying 32 times for 145 yards, and David Morrison was 22 of 32 for 241 yards and two touchdown passes.

Nick Juvelier tossed for 305 yards and five touchdowns for Curry.

