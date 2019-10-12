ORONO — Eduards Tralmaks scored in overtime Saturday night to give the University of Maine a 2-1 victory against Alaska-Anchorage in a nonconference men’s hockey game at Alfond Arena.

Samuel Rennaker scored in the second period for the Black Bears (2-1) and Tomi Hiekkavirta answered for the Seawolves (0-2).

FIELD HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 3, WESTFIELD STATE 0: Maggie Redman scored two goals to lead USM (7-7, 4-2 Little East) over Westfield State (5-10, 1-6) at Gorham.

Redman scored off a direct pass from Mikayla Bourassa in the 20th minute for USM to break a scoreless tie, then redirected a pass from Dorina Sirois. Hayden Spencer rounded out the scoring with an unassisted goal.

Katie Vamosi had five saves for Westfield State. Lindsay Pych needed one save for her fourth shutout of the season.

BOWDOIN 5, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 0: Peyton Jackson scored off a reverse stick pass from Kara Finnerty after 1:19 and Elizabeth Growney pushed in a goal through a scrum in the 13th minute as the Polar Bears (10-1, 6-1 NESCAC) rolled past the Camels (2-8, 0-7) at New London, Connecticut.

Kara Finnerty had a pair of second-half goals in the span of 3:27, and Emma Stevens added a third-quarter goal for Bowdoin.

Jackie Mountford and Andi McGraw combined for 10 saves for Connecticut College. Eva Verzani stopped two shots for the Polar Bears.

MIDDLEBURY 4, COLBY 1: Erin Nichols scored twice in the second quarter as the Panthers (11-0, 7-0 NESCAC) defeated the Mules (7-3, 4-3) at Middlebury, Vermont.

Katie George had a goal and an assist, and Danielle Brown also scored for Middlebury.

Kaitlyn Smith had a second-quarter goal for Colby from Georgia Cassidy.

Grace Harlan stopped three shots for the Panthers. Emily Buckman recorded seven saves for the Mules.

ST. JOSEPH’S 3, RIVIER 0: Libby Pomerleau scored from Alexandra Belaire with 8:48 to play in the first half and the Monks (10-2, 4-0 Great Northeast Athletic) shut out the Raiders (5-7, 2-2) at Standish.

Alexa Gutowski scored late in the third quarter from Emma Rutledge, who added a goal in the fourth from Aimee Adams.

Katie Olsen made eight saves for Rivier.

BATES 2, WESLEYAN 1: Emily Gianunzio and Ally Leahy notched third-quarter goals as Bates (7-3, 4-3 NESCAC) beat the Cardinals (5-6, 1-6) at Middletown, Connecticut.

Gianunzio broke through for the Bobcats after 2:58 of the second half from Paige Cote. Leahy made it 2-0 eight minutes later.

Amy Schaap scored for Wesleyan with less than 10 minutes left.

Ellie Bauer and Grace Biddle split netminding duties for the Bobcats, with Bauer stopping all three shots she faced and Biddle finishing with four saves. Delaney Wood played the opening 57:05 in goal for Wesleyan and made five saves. Caitlin Grant came in for the final 2:55.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 3, NICHOLS 1: Bailey Lynch and Grace Grenier scored first-half goals as the Nor’easters (7-7, 5-1 Commonwealth Coast) beat Nichols (3-9, 0-7) at Dudley, Massachusetts.

Kendra MacDonald made it 3-0 from Grenier early in the second half before Mackenzie Doran scored for the Bisons. Haylee Angster and Reanna Boulay had assists for UNE, and Erin Kelley for Nichols.

Liz Sargent had two saves for the Nor’easters, Brooke Misbach recorded 11 of Nichols’ 12 saves.

MIDDLEBURY 4, COLBY 0: Simone Ameer scored twice as the Panthers (10-0-1, 5-0-1 NESCAC) beat Colby (4-5-2, 1-5-2) at Middlebury, Vermont.

Eliza Van Voorhis, Ameer and Olivia Miller scored for a 3-0 lead at the half.

Eva Shaw made six saves for the Panthers. Shannon Gray had seven saves and Dani Lonati added four for the Mules.

ST. JOSEPH’S 0, ST. JOSEPH (CONN.) 0: Lindsey Montminy of the Bluejays (10-2-1, 5-2-1 Great Northeast Athletic) saved a shot from Ashley Emery of the Monks (9-2-2, 5-1-1) with 26 seconds left in the second overtime at Standish.

Adia Grogan registered six saves for the Monks, and Montminy five for the Bluejays.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 0, QUINNIPIAC 0: Loryn Porter turned aside 20 shots for the Black Bears (2-1-1) and Abbie Ives had 23 saves for the Bobcats (2-1-1) at Orono.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

SOUTHERN MAINE 1, MASS.-DARTMOUTH 0: Ciera Berthiaume scored in the eighth minute and Kayla Gorman stopped all eight shots she faced as the Huskies (5-8-1, 1-4 Little East) shut out the Corsairs (2-10, 0-4) at North Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

Jaimee O’Brien had a pair of saves for UMass.-Dartmouth.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 5, SALVE REGINA 1: Katie Beaudoin opened the scoring from Alyssa Boilard in the 20th minute and Kat Buscemi added her first of the season from Caroline Meuse as the Nor’easters (6-4-2, 1-2 Commonwealth Coast) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first half and downed the Seahawks (7-7, 2-2) at Newport, Rhode Island.

After Molly Breslin of Salve Regina cut it to 2-1, Carolin Wilson answered unassisted, and Erica Dimmick and Jessie Maywalt added second-half goals, both from Ashley Sherman.

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 2, BOWDOIN 1: Mya Johnson scored unassisted 10 minutes into the second half to lift the Camels (9-2, 4-2 NESCAC) against Bowdoin (4-6-1, 1-5-1) at New London, Connecticut.

Jamie Lau of Bowdoin scored from Morgen Gallagher after 2:19 before Emily Lorry tied it just over a minute later.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 1, UM-MACHIAS 0: Katelin Bennett put in her own rebound 34 seconds into the second overtime as the Seawolves (9-1-1, 5-0-1 Yankee Small College) edged the Clippers (5-5-2, 3-2-1) at South Portland.

Malyssa Kubik fought off 26 shots for UM-Machias. Caleb Baker recorded a pair of saves for Southern Maine CC.

WESLEYAN 5, BATES 0: Kate Hausladen scored in each half as the Cardinals (7-2-2, 3-2-2 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (1-8-1, 0-6) at Middletown, Connecticut.

Grace Devanny had a goal and an assist, and Audrey Lavey and Emily Ribatt also scored.

Elizabeth Crawford had 10 saves for Bates. Sarah Hammond and Courtney Litts combined for four saves for the Cardinals.

MEN’S SOCCER

COLBY 1, MIDDLEBURY 1: Drew Goulart headed in a cross from Brandon Reid in the sixth minute for the Panthers (6-1-4, 2-1-4 NESCAC), but Asa Berolzheimer hammered in a direct kick in the 19th for Colby (5-4-3, 1-4-2) at Middlebury, Vermont.

Ryan Grady had four saves for Middlebury. Stanley Clarke stopped seven shots for Colby.

BATES 1, WESLEYAN 0: Owen Keleher chipped in a goal in the 56th minute as the Bobcats (8-2-1, 4-2-1 NESCAC) beat the Cardinals (4-4-3, 1-3-3) at Middletown, Connecticut.

Liam Devanny turned away six shots for Wesleyan. David Goodstein stopped five shots for Bates.

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 1, BOWDOIN 0: M.T. Tshuma scored from Liam Noonan after 1:20 of overtime as the Camels (7-1-2, 4-1-2 NESCAC) outlasted the Polar Bears (4-3-4, 1-2-4) at New London, Connecticut.

Michael Webber had nine saves for Bowdoin. A.J. Marcucci needed two saves for the shutout.

UMASS-DARTMOUTH 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Yorik Sajbin and Eric Barry scored as the Corsairs (7-4, 2-2 Little East) beat the Huskies (0-11-3, 0-4-1) at Gorham.

Sajbin received Junior Monteiro’s square ball across from the top of the 18 in the 24th minute to beat USM goalkeeper Cameron Atherton to the top right corner from just in front. Barry scored 10 minutes into the second half, executing a diving header to the near post off a long service from Declan Foley.

SALVE REGINA 3, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Sam Winiarski scored twice to lift the Seahawks (6-3-3, 1-0-2 Commonwealth Coast) over UNE (6-5-2, 0-3) at Newport, Rhode Island.

Casey Kelly found Winiarski for a goal to give the Seahawks a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute. Winiarski netted an unassisted goal early in the second half before Rich Ventura added a goal in the 51st minute.

Camden Spear made eight saves for the Nor’easters. Seth Wolins posted the shutout without facing a shot.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 2, UM-MACHIAS 0: Mohamed Matan scored in the first half and Joel Musese in the second as the Seawolves (10-2, 7-0 Yankee Small College) shut out the Clippers (1-8-1, 1-5-1) at South Portland.

Kevin Beal made a pair of saves for UM-Machias. Joshua Nagle stopped all six shots he faced for SMCC.

ST. JOSEPH’S 3, ST. JOSEPH’S (CONN.) 0: Kuma Onyejose had a goal and an assist, and the Monks (11-0-2, 6-0-1 Great Northeast Athletic) allowed two shots on goal against the Bluejays (8-4, 4-2) at Standish.

Austin Ward and Keenan Welzel also scored, with Mitchell Duncan and Noah Elmore recording assists.

David Walbridge stopped both shots on the Monks’ net. Bluejays keeper John Griffin had 13 saves,

