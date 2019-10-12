LOS ANGELES — Rams running back Todd Gurley won’t play in Los Angeles’ divisional meeting with the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers on Sunday because of a bruised left thigh.

The Rams confirmed Gurley is out and signed running back John Kelly to the active roster Saturday.

Malcolm Brown is expected to make his second career start in Gurley’s place, with rookie Darrell Henderson as his backup.

Gurley missed practice all week after getting hurt in a 30-29 loss at Seattle on Oct. 3. Despite the extra days off, Gurley will miss his first game of the season.

Gurley is 19th in the NFL with 270 yards rushing. His touches and snaps are down this season, although the Rams say they aren’t trying to preserve his health.

BRONCOS: John Elway says that despite Denver’s 1-4 start, none of his veteran players are on the trading block and the general manager remains committed to seeing his beloved team out of its prolonged plummet.

The Broncos have won just 18 of their last 50 games and

haven’t been to the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 in Peyton Manning’s final NFL game more than three years ago.

Another slow start, this time under yet another new coach in Vic Fangio and yet another quarterback in Joe Flacco has led to speculation the Broncos will shop veterans Emmanuel Sanders, Chris Harris Jr., Derek Wolfe and even scuffling superstar Von Miller ahead of the Oct. 29 trade deadline.

“You guys bring all those names up. I have not brought any names up,” Elway said Friday to reporters at an event outside Denver’s stadium honoring Hall of Fame inductees Champ Bailey and Pat Bowlen, along with some of the team’s all-time top 100 players, which included Elway and Manning.

“We’re trying to win football games,” Elway said. “So, no one from our side is on the trading block. We’re going to try to continue to win football games.”

WASHINGTON: Tight end Jordan Reed, who has yet to play this season, was placed on injured reserve, likely ending his season.

Reed has been dealing with a concussion.

JETS: Quarterback Luke Falk was waived to make room on the roster for newly reinstated linebacker Brandon Copeland.

Falk started the last two games in place of Sam Darnold, who will play Sunday against Dallas after missing three games while recovering from mononucleosis. Falk went 47 of 73 for 416 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions in three games, with a 62.4 quarterback rating.

The Jets (0-4) have struggled in Darnold’s absence, ranking last in the NFL in total offense.

David Fales will serve as Darnold’s backup. The Jets also have Mike White on the practice squad.

Copeland was suspended the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancers. He has denied knowingly using a banned substance and said this week he will sue the supplement company for selling a product that was “contaminated” with an ingredient that wasn’t listed on the label.

Copeland had a career-high five sacks last season and should boost the Jets’ pass rush.

