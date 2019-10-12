ST. LOUIS — Max Scherzer was strength and fire. Anibal Sanchez was artistry and deception.

Two different styles, two absolute gems for the Washington Nationals.

Scherzer followed Sanchez’s near no-hitter with an attempt of his own, and the stingy Nationals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 on Saturday for a 2-0 lead in the NL Championship Series.

“We really want to win here,” the hard-charging Scherzer said. “So that’s what’s going to happen, we’re going to compete and win.”

Scherzer didn’t allow a hit until Paul Goldschmidt led off the seventh inning with a single that left fielder Juan Soto played conservatively with a 1-0 lead. A day earlier, Sanchez held the Cardinals hitless until Jose Martinez had a pinch single with two down in the eighth.

Sanchez and Scherzer also began the 2013 ALCS with consecutive no-hit bids of at least five innings for Detroit against Boston. They are the only pitchers to do that in postseason history.

“The way he can change speeds and execute pitches, it’s a treat to really watch and get to pitch with him,” Scherzer said. “For me, I’m just in the moment. I’m not trying to do anything great, I’m just trying to stick within my game.”

Scherzer, a St. Louis native who played college ball for the University of Missouri, struck out 11 and walked two in seven innings.

It doesn’t get any easier for St. Louis, either. Ace Stephen Strasburg gets the ball for the wild-card Nationals when the best-of-seven series moves to Washington for Game 3 on Monday night. Jack Flaherty pitches for the Cards.

“They have a pretty strong advantage right now,” Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright said.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in our hitters. I think our hitters are going to do something special in Washington.”

St. Louis got another solid performance from Wainwright, who struck out 11 in 71/3 innings.

But after getting only one hit in the opener, the Cardinals’ inconsistent lineup managed just three hits against Scherzer and the Washington bullpen.

“We trust in each other. We’ve been in this position before,” Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina said. “We just have to figure out how to get better.”

Patrick Corbin is expected to start Game 4 for the Nationals at home Tuesday night.

NOTES

ANGELS: The team said it doesn’t know whether a longtime public relations official had been providing drugs to late pitcher Tyler Skaggs, as detailed in a report on ESPN.

Eric Kay, a 24-year employee of the Angels’ PR department, told the Drug Enforcement Agency he had provided opioids to Skaggs and used them with the pitcher for years, according to the ESPN report Saturday. Kay reportedly watched as Skaggs snorted three lines of crushed pills in his hotel room in Texas, on the night before he was found dead.

Kay also told the DEA he believes several other Angels players used opioids, ESPN reported.

Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room July 1 before the start of a series against the Rangers. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said the 27-year-old died after choking on his vomit with a toxic mix of alcohol, and the painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone in his body.

DAVID FREESE retired after an 11-year career. He played his best in the playoffs, winning a World Series title with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011 when he was MVP.

He was a career .277 hitter and even better in the postseason, with a .299 average.

