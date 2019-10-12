TURNER — Wyatt Hathaway rushed for a touchdown and passed for another, and Leavitt ended a 33-game winning streak for Wells with a 22-8 victory in a Class C South football game Saturday night.

Wells (5-1) had gone nearly three full years since its last loss, against Cape Elizabeth in 2016.

Leavitt (6-0) took an 8-0 lead midway through the second quarter on Hathaway’s 5-yard run, set up by a 45-yard pass to Cam Jordan.

Hathaway connected with Damion Calder for a 74-yard touchdown pass on the second play of the second half to make it 16-0. Payton MacKay of Wells answered with a TD run, but Hathaway completed four straight passes on the ensuing drive that ended with Garrett Jabbusch’s 4-yard touchdown run.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 31, POLAND 7: Calvin Southwick connected with Armel Majoli for a 40-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, then rushed for two touchdowns to lead the Raiders (3-3) past the Knights (1-5) in Fryeburg.

Southwick’s 8-yard TD run made it 14-0, but Isaac Fifield caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Brady Downing to cut the deficit to 14-7 after one quarter.

Fryeburg’s Bryce Micklon answered with a 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

The Raiders dominated the second half with a defense led by Jack Campbell, Eli Mahan, Ethan Berk and Charlie Stokes. Eddie Thurston kicked a 31-yard field goal, and Southwick scored on a 15-yard run.

MT. ARARAT 36, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 28: Riley Morin rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns, and Cody Holman also scored two touchdowns as the Eagles (5-1) outlasted the Patriots (1-5) in an eight-man game in Topsham.

Morin had TD runs of 48 and 51 yards, helping Mt. Ararat overcome Gray-New Gloucester’s 362 rushing yards.

Gray-NG scored on its first two possessions, getting two short TD runs from quarterback Daniel Stash.

Mt. Ararat eventually opened a 30-14 lead, but Trent Overcash broke free for two long touchdown runs in the third quarter – 52 and 97 yards – to cut the deficit to 30-28.

Overcash finished with 206 yards on 14 carries, and Stash gained 104 yards on 16 carries.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 50, TELSTAR 20: Jaden Davies passed for two touchdowns, ran for another and intercepted a pair of passes as the Seagulls (3-3) won an eight-man game over the Rebels (3-3) in Bethel.

Davies gained 155 yards on 20 carries and passed for 127 yards. He added three 2-point conversions and recorded 11 tackles.

Jacob Payea and Ryan Crockett had touchdown catches for the Seagulls. Payea rushed for 126 yards on 25 carries, while Crockett had five catches for 104 yards and caught two conversion passes.

The Seagulls scored 35 points in the second quarter as they defeated Telstar for the second time this season.

BOYS’ SOCCER

YARMOUTH 1, GREELY 1: Aidan Hickey’s goal with 3:26 remaining in regulation enabled Yarmouth (10-0-2) to earn a tie against Greely (5-1-4) in a Class B South game in Cumberland.

Silas Cunningham scored from Aidan Melville in the 24th minute to give Greely the lead.

The Clippers tied the game off a corner kick. Cam Merrill headed the ball to Hickey, who headed it past keeper Schuyler Wetmore (11 saves).

Neither team had a shot on goal in overtime.

Spencer King made two saves for Yarmouth.

SANFORD 3, MASSABESIC 2: Patrick Powell scored two goals, Kurtis Voter had one and Jalen Angers made five saves as the Spartans (2-9) downed the Mustangs (1-11) at Waterboro.

Brendan Banks and Andrew Holmquist scored for Massabesic. Caleb Smalley made six saves.

WAYNFLETE 3, SACOPEE VALLEY 1: Henry Hart, Joey Ansel-Mullen and Samir Sayed scored, and Oliver Burdick picked up two assists as the Flyers (11-1) defeated the Hawks (3-6-4) in Hiram.

Aidan Carlisle made six saves for Waynflete, which broke away from a 1-1 halftime tie.

McGwire Sawyer scored for Sacopee Valley with an assist from Jonah Naratil. Ryan Meggison finished with 14 saves.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

BRUNSWICK 1, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 0: Logan Brown scored and Aisley Snell made two saves as the Dragons (8-2) edged the Broncos (7-3-1) at Hampden.

CAPE ELIZABETH 10, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Maggie Cochran scored four goals and Carli Chapin added three to power the Capers (11-1) to a win over the Raiders (2-10) in Fryeburg.

Cape Elizabeth also received goals from Caroline Gentile, Laura Ryer and Juliet Moore.

Maddie Darling converted a penalty kick for Fryeburg.

LEAVITT 3, MARANACOOK 2: Leah Maheux had two goals and an assist to lead the Hornets (4-7) past the Black Bears (6-2-3) in Turner.

Lotus Laverdiere also scored, and Taylor White and Kait Anair each got an assist for the Hornets.

Leavitt keeper Carlie Leavitt made 26 saves, including a penalty kick.

Emily Harper produced two second-half goals for Maranacook. Skyeler Webb made seven saves.

RICHMOND 4, RANGELEY 1: Abby Johnson had a goal and an assist to pace the Bobcats (8-3) to a win over the Lakers (8-3) in Rangeley.

Rylie Irish, Bry Shea and Erica Dickey also scored for Richmond. Winning keeper Liz Johnson stopped five shots.

Rangeley got a goal from Olivia Pye and 12 saves from Winnie LaRochelle.

VALLEY 2, VINALHAVEN/NORTH HAVEN 1: Kamryn Cool scored with eight seconds left in overtime to give the Cavaliers (2-9) a win over the Vikings (0-9) in Bingham.

Surata Wright scored the tying goal for Valley. Cavaliers keeper Jada Ward made 20 saves.

Dreyenn Osgood scored for Vinalhaven, while Jazmin Robishaw stopped eight shots.

FIELD HOCKEY

GORHAM 3, WINDHAM 0: Molly Rathburn scored in each half, and Sydney Connolly converted a penalty corner late in the first half as the Rams (8-5) defeated the Eagles (7-7) in Gorham.

Alyvia Caruso set up Rathburn’s first goal midway through the first half. Rathburn’s second goal was off a corner, assisted by Faith Dillon.

LEAVITT 5, OCEANSIDE 0: Kayla Leclerc recorded a hat trick as the Hornets (7-6) defeated the Mariners (4-9) in Turner.

Ava Gagnon and Anna Sargent also scored, and Ginny Twitchell had two assists. Leavitt goalie Paige Demascio needed just one save.

Alexa Bartow made 12 saves for Oceanside.

VOLLEYBALL

YARMOUTH 3, WASHINGTON ACADEMY 0: Maggie Murray recorded 21 kills, Kaitlyn Bennett added seven kills and Avery Dube had five digs as the Clippers (11-1) cruised past the Raiders (7-3) in East Machias, 25-16, 28-26, 25-12.

