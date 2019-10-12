GYMNASTICS

Simone Biles won the women’s vault competition at the gymnastics world championships Saturday at Stuttgart, Germany, to tie the record for world medals by any gymnast, but couldn’t add another in the uneven bars.

Biles successfully defended her vault title by sticking the landing on her two vaults, a Cheng and an Amanar, for a score of 15.399. Biles’ U.S. teammate, Jade Carey, took the silver with 14.883, with Ellie Downie of Britain third at 14.816.

That took Biles to 23 career world championship medals, equaling the mark set by Vitaly Scherbo of Belarus for any gymnast, male or female.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Spencer Boyd was named winner of the Truck Series race after Johnny Sauter was stripped of the victory for forcing a driver below the out-of-bounds line at Talladega Superspeedway.

Sauter blocked his way around the 2.66-mile track for the final two-lap overtime shootout. His defensive driving included forcing Riley Herbst below the yellow line right before crossing the finish line. That put the finish under review.

FORMULA ONE: Organizers canceled the qualifying session for the Japanese Grand Prix with Typhoon Hagibis set to hit the main island. Plans are for the Formula One race to be run as scheduled Sunday with qualifying earlier in the day.

TENNIS

SHANGHAI OPEN: Daniil Medvedev of Russia reached a sixth consecutive tournament final by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Medvedev, who has won a tour-best 58 matches this season and 43 in straight sets, will meet Alexander Zverev of Germany in the final after Zverev stopped Matteo Berrettini of Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

UPPER AUSTRIA LADIES: American teenager Coco Gauff advanced to her first WTA final by beating Andrea Petkovic 6-4, 6-4 at Linz, Austria, and will meet Jelena Ostapenko for the title.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers will have tests Sunday to determine the full severity of a right thumb injury suffered in the first quarter of a 91-77 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Shenzhen, China.

Caris LeVert scored 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting for Brooklyn, which swept the two matchups between the clubs in China. Taurean Prince scored 14 for Brooklyn, and DeAndre Jordan grabbed 11 rebounds in 19 minutes.

ROAD RACING

HARTFORD MARATHON: Ryan Smith, 24, of Auburn, was the men’s winner in 2:18:25

Smith finished about three minutes off the course record set by Abiyot Endale in 2012.

GOLF

CHAMPIONS: Woody Austin birdied his last two holes for another 5-under 67 that moved him into a share of the lead with Doug Barron going into the final round of the SAS Championship at Cary, North Carolina.

EUROPEAN: A blistering finish from five-time Tour winner Matthew Fitzpatrick of England saw him maintain his one-stroke lead heading into the final round of the Italian Open at Rome.

