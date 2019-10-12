NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire say two people are dead, including a child, after a fire in a home in North Hampton.
WMUR-TV reported that the fire started after 8 p.m. Friday at the two-family home on Lovering Road.
Police say a man and a young boy who were in the house were taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
An investigation by the state fire marshal’s office and state and local police is continuing.
