The Woodlands is a beautiful, new development situated on 100 acres of land with 60 acres of open space. It abuts 450 acres of woodlands in Wells, a classic Maine coastal community with gorgeous beaches and tranquil nature preserves right alongside restaurants, shops, golf courses and high performing public schools.

Old growth maple and pine surrounding the spacious decks and backyards encourage an outdoor life. Trails meander through The Woodlands’ open space. You can ride your bike over to the Eastern Trail and access over 65 miles of quiet road and trail cycling. Across the street is the Wells Barrens Preserve, an additional 360 acres of open space. You can walk, run, ski or snowmobile over 3.5 miles of unique sand-plain grassland where wild blueberries thrive.

Right in the neighborhood are two ponds, one where you could catch bass in warm weather and both on which you could skate when it’s cold. Neighborhood kids and parents could pick up a soccer game in the fields between Camerons Lane and Brendans Way, where Phase 2 of the project will complete the community.

Wells is also perfectly situated for day trips. Portland and Portsmouth are just 30 minutes away by car and the Amtrak Downeaster stops at the Wells Transportation Center, taking you to and from Boston (and back up to Portland) five times a day.

But you might not want to leave home too often. The homes at The Woodlands will be light, bright and spacious. First floors are primarily open-concept and include master suites, making single-level living an option.

There’s a lot to be said for buying a new, quality construction home, especially one that comes with the ability to customize with a professional designer and the maintenance perks of a homeowner’s association. Fine finishes and granite surfaces are standard, with a wide range of options to further personalize your home.

You can build—and customize—yourself a beautiful, Southern Maine life at The Woodlands. Learn more and see floor plans at woodlandsme.com.

The model home at The Woodlands is listed at $350,000 by The Bassett Team at Kennebunk Beach Realty. Please contact Becky Bassett at 207-251-1995 or Grainne Archer at 207-450-5171 and at [email protected].

