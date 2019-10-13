Officials at the Cumberland County Jail said Sunday that they have lost track of a work release inmate, who apparently failed to return to the jail Saturday night after finishing his shift at a Portland restaurant.

Gilbert A. Prescott, 29, of Scarborough began serving his sentence on Sept. 11 for a probation violation, for driving offenses and for failure to provide a correct name to a law enforcement officer.

About two weeks after being jailed, Prescott was qualified to participate in the jail’s work release program, but he did not return to the jail at his scheduled time – 9 p.m. Saturday – prompting the jail to issue a news release.

In the release on the jail’s Facebook page, a photograph of Prescott has been posted. It says he would have been eligible for release on Dec. 5.

“He is a Scarborough resident and is not considered dangerous,” the news release says. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is being asked to call the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center at 893-2810.

