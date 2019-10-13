The golf season has come to a close, field hockey and cross country begin their postseasons at the end of the week, the soccer and volleyball regular seasons are in their final days and even football is winding down.

As every game and meet take on greater importance, here’s an overview of every varsity sport at each school in our coverage area:

Golf

The golf season came a close on an overcast day Saturday at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro, where Portland’s Bennett Berg and Deering’s Nick McGonagle each had a big day at the state individual championships.

Berg wound up second in Class A after shooting an 18-hole round of 71, which left him two strokes shy of repeat champion Caleb Manuel of Mt. Ararat. Berg birdied 15 with a 25-foot putt, but three-putted 18 for a bogey.

“It was a good round,” Berg said. “I was driving the ball into the fairway almost every hole and I hit some really good wedges.”

McGonagle wound up in fourth place with a round of 75. Portland’s Cooper Bay (81) tied for 12th and Cheverus’ Jack Tracey (90) was 29th.

In Class C, won by Kents Hill Mitch Terrio (71), Waynflete’s George Fahey (83) came in sixth.

York’s Tyler Rivers (77) won the Class B title.

Football

All three city football teams went down to defeat Friday.

Cheverus came closest to victory, losing, 28-20, at Biddeford to fall to 3-3. The Stags took a 7-0 lead on Sean Tompkins’ 60-yard touchdown run in the first period, but the Tigers came back to go up, 14-7, at halftime and 20-7 in the third quarter. Cheverus would rally to tie the contest, but with just 19 seconds remaining, Biddeford completed a pass and ran a hook-and-ladder for the winning points.

The Stags (fifth in the Class B South Crabtree Points standings), who had a three-game win streak snapped, travel to 5-1 Bonny Eagle Friday. The teams didn’t play in 2018. Cheverus then hosts Deering in the regular season finale Oct. 26.

Deering fell to 2-4 and seventh in Class B South after a 36-0 home loss to defending Class B champion Marshwood. The Rams got a pair of interceptions from Amani People-Gorman and recovered a fumble in the first quarter, but couldn’t score and trailed, 8-0. By halftime, it was 29-0 Hawks and they added a TD in the third period to put it away.

Deering welcomes 4-2 Biddeford in its home finale Friday. The teams didn’t meet in 2018. The Rams then close at Cheverus.

Portland fell to 0-6 and 10th in Class B South after a 35-7 home loss to South Portland in the 104th version of the “Battle of the Bridge.” After a scoreless first quarter, the Red Riots grabbed a 14-0 halftime lead and extended it 21-0 in the third period. The Bulldogs then got on the board, as Jamal Moriba capped an eight-minute drive with an 8-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 21-7. South Portland ended all doubt with a pair of fourth quarter TDs and took a 56-45 all-time lead (with three ties) in the series.

Portland hopes to get into the win column Friday at 1-5 Noble. The teams didn’t play in 2018. A home game versus Massabesic then wraps up the regular season Oct. 25.

Boys’ soccer

The big news in boys’ soccer last week came in North Berwick Friday where longtime Portland coach Rocco Frenzilli reached the 250-win plateau after a 6-1 victory at Noble. The Bulldogs, who downed visiting Massabesic, 7-1, last Tuesday (Anselmo Tela scored four times and Jonas Matondo, Alex Millones and Joshua Mutshalia also had goals), were led by two goals apiece from Matondo and Gabriel Ponzo in the win over the Knights. Paulo Julio and Cristo Vumpa also scored.

Frenzilli had a stint as Portland’s coach from 1976 through 1987, then he returned to the program in 1999. Frenzilli’s 100th win came Sept. 28, 2004, 5-0, over visiting Biddeford, and number 200 came Sept. 8, 2015, also at Noble (3-0). Frenzilli as led the Bulldogs to the playoffs 21 times in 33 seasons, including each of the past 19 years, and to regional championships in 2010 and 2017.

“I’ve been privileged and honored to work in a great school, receive tremendous support from administration, staff and friends, be around great assistant coaches and most importantly, work with a wonderful group of young men, year in and year out,” Frenzilli said.

Portland (8-3 and seventh in the Class A South Heal Points standings at press time) hosted Kennebunk Tuesday, welcomes Marshwood Friday and closes the regular season at Falmouth Tuesday of next week.

Cheverus entered the week 5-4-2 and ninth in Class A South following Friday’s 4-2 home win over Biddeford, the Stags’ third victory in a row. Nate Smith had two goals and Evangelo Kapothanasis and Will Mullen also tickled the twine. Cheverus was at Thornton Academy Tuesday, welcomes Westbrook Friday and closes the regular season Tuesday of next week at Scarborough.

Deering was 4-5-2 and 10th in Class A South after a 3-0 loss at Westbrook and a 3-1 home victory over Windham. After hosting South Portland Tuesday, the Rams are at Thornton Academy Friday and close the regular season Tuesday of next week at Sanford.

Defending state champion Waynflete improved to 11-1 and second behind Hall-Dale in Class C South following wins last week at Wells (8-2), at home over Fryeburg Academy (5-0) and at St. Dom’s (3-1). Against the Warriors, Luca Antolini and Samir Sayed each had two goals, while Joey Ansel-Mullen, Oliver Burdick, Arnau Phililps and Wyatt Winson also scored. In the win over the Raiders, Antolini, Burdick, Sayed, Ian McClure-Chute and Harry Millspaugh all had goals. Against the Saints, Ansel-Mullen, Samir Sayed and Henry Hart all found the net. The Flyers were home against St. Dom’s Tuesday and finish the regular season at home Thursday versus Class B South powerhouse Yarmouth (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story).

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Cheverus and Portland continue to excel.

The Stags improved to 11-0 with wins last week at home over perennial contender Windham (1-0) and at Biddeford (5-0). Emma Gallant scored the lone goal against the Eagles and Cheverus’ defense did the rest, allowing just two shots.

“”We were all excited for this game, but we didn’t come out for this game like we planned to,” said Gallant. “Our energy was low, but we picked it up more in the second half. It’s another step and we’ll learn from it.”

“Sometimes it can be ugly, but effective,” defender Julia Ryan said. “At the end, they had a push, but as a defense, we just tried to get the ball forward and we played 100 percent until the end.”

“As a coach, you always look for things to improve in and there’s a long list from today’s game for sure,” Stags’ coach Craig Roberts added.

Against the Tigers, Gallant had two goals, while Julia Kratzer, Mia Kratzer and Riley O’Mara all finished with one. Cheverus (first in the Class A South Heals at press time) welcomed Thornton Academy Tuesday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story), goes to Westbrook Thursday, then closes the regular season next Tuesday with a huge home showdown versus two-time defending Class A champion Scarborough.

Portland was up to third in the region at 8-2-1 following wins at Massabesic (3-0) and at home over Noble (1-0). Annika More, Isabella More and Kendall Sniper all had goals against the Mustangs. In the victory over the Knights, C.C. Ritter set up Annika More for the lone tally. Caroline Lerch made six saves. The Bulldogs were at Kennebunk Tuesday, visit Marshwood Thursday and close the regular season at home against Falmouth Tuesday of next week.

Deering was 2-9 and 14th in the region (were 12 teams qualify for the playoffs) after a 5-0 home win over Westbrook and a 4-0 loss at Windham. In the victory, Emma Hallee had two goals and Sahar Habibzai, Ella McGowan and Mia Sargent added one apiece. Grayson Soldati made 11 saves in the setback. The Rams were at South Portland Tuesday, welcome Thornton Academy Thursday and play host to Sanford in the finale Tuesday of next week.

In Class C South, Waynflete was 2-7-3 and 11th after falling, 3-2, at North Yarmouth Academy and settling for a 1-1 home draw against Sacopee Valley. Devan Sherry had both goals in the setback. Lucy Goodman scored against the Hawks. The Flyers were at Old Orchard Beach Monday and close the regular season Thursday at St. Dom’s.

Field hockey

Cheverus’ field hockey team was 7-3-3 and fourth in the Class A South Heals following a 3-1 home loss to Gorham and a 2-1 win at South Portland last week. The Stags wrap up the regular season Wednesday at home with a pivotal contest against second-ranked Massabesic.

The Portland/Deering co-op team finished 0-13-1 after losses at Falmouth (5-1) and at home to Marshwood (3-0). Noelle Walker had the goal against the Yachtsmen. Jada McIlwain made a dozen saves in the loss to the Hawks. The Bulldogs finished 16th in Class A South, but just 11 teams qualify for the playoffs.

Volleyball

Cheverus’ volleyball team was 7-4 and sixth in the Class A Heals following 3-1 wins at Brunswick (21-25, 25-13, 26-24, 25-21) and Kennebunk (15-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-23). Against the Dragons, Maddie Williams had 11 assists. Jenna Booth contributed 11 service points. Liza Rogers had 10 aces and seven kills. Alex Hammond finished with 10 kills, Kristina Matkevich had seven kills and Jill Lizotte added six kills and four blocks. In the win over the Rams, Hammond finished with 19 service points, Lizotte had 12 kills. Rogers eight kills and five aces, Booth 11 service points, Matkevich nine kills and Williams 15 assists. The Stags host Windham Thursday, go to Deering Saturday and finish the regular season at home against Thornton Academy Tuesday of next week.

Portland was 3-7 and 13th in Class A (where 11 teams make the playoffs) after a four-set (15-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-23) win at Deering, a three-set (12-25, 23-25, 12-25) loss at Windham and a four-set loss at Marshwood. In the victory, Rose Watson had nine digs, Amanda Kabantu eight kills and Kiera Eubanks four blocks. Against the Eagles, Erin Chadbourne had seven assists, Watson six digs and Eubanks four blocks. The Bulldogs hosted Kennebunk Tuesday, welcome Gorham Thursday and go to Massabesic in the finale Tuesday of next week.

Deering fell to 1-10 and 14th in Class A after a four-set home loss to Portland, a five-set setback at Massabesic and a straight set (7-25, 12-25, 16-25) loss at Gorham. The Rams were home with Massabesic Tuesday, welcome Cheverus Saturday and close at Scarborough Tuesday of next week.

Cross country

Cheverus, Deering and Portland and Scarborough finished the regular season at South Portland last week.

In the boys’ ‘meet, won by the Red Storm, the Rams came in second, the Bulldogs were third and the Stags fifth. Deering was led by Alexey Seredin, who was sixth individually in 15 minutes, 12 seconds. Portland was paced by Wyatt Dana (third, 14:37). Cheverus’ top finisher was Will Herman (12th, 15:26).

In the girls’ meet, also won by Scarborough, Portland was runner-up, Cheverus finished third and Deering didn’t score as a team. The Bulldogs were led by Annabelle Brooks (fourth for scoring purposes in 17:42). The Stags were paced by Mackenzie Turner (sixth, 18:11). The Rams’ Megan Cunningham had the fourth-fastest time (17:33).

Friday, at St. Joseph’s College in Standish, Waynflete takes part in the Western Maine Conference championship meet.

The regional championships are Saturday, Oct. 26 at Twin Brook Recreation Center in Cumberland.

Press Herald staff writer Kevin Thomas contributed to this story.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer

