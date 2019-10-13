Three cheers for Amy Paradysz’s Maine Sunday Telegram coverage of the Metamorphosis Awards (Society Notebook, Oct. 6), given to five women whose work is transforming the lives of Portland-area youth. Kelley Blue, teen librarian at the Portland Public Library, was one of them, and I am thrilled to see her recognized.

The Portland Public Library is an asset to the community, especially in the way it serves new Mainers, and Ms. Blue is a shining example of their good work. She is described by her customers as “the best.” It’s nice to see our unsung heroes recognized.

Andy Meyer

Falmouth

