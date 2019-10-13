Three cheers for Amy Paradysz’s Maine Sunday Telegram coverage of the Metamorphosis Awards (Society Notebook, Oct. 6), given to five women whose work is transforming the lives of Portland-area youth. Kelley Blue, teen librarian at the Portland Public Library, was one of them, and I am thrilled to see her recognized.

The Portland Public Library is an asset to the community, especially in the way it serves new Mainers, and Ms. Blue is a shining example of their good work. She is described by her customers as “the best.” It’s nice to see our unsung heroes recognized.

Andy Meyer

Falmouth

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles