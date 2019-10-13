“Dig up dirt” seems to be the most repeated phrase in media reports of President Trump’s contacts with foreign leaders in order to damage Joe Biden.

Where did the phrase come from? A recent appearance is in a Washington Post article, published in the Oct. 5 Press Herald (“An aggrieved Trump spins alternate reality as inquiry escalates,” Page A4) , that refers to “Trump urging his Ukrainian counterpart to dig up dirt.”

But the phrase doesn’t seem to quote Trump directly, because it’s not in quotation remarks. However, it is common in the repetitious editorializing offered in lieu of news, and I, for one, am tired of it.

William G. Sayres

Topsham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: