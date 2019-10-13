Colin Woodard asks the right question in his Sept. 29 article, “Gov. Mills wants Maine carbon-neutral by 2045. What will that take?” If only his answers – “electric cars … fuel cell-driven trucks, buses and boats” – were as well stated.
Maine maintains 22,236 miles of road, pressuring local property taxes, emitting carbon from vehicles and consuming 90 percent of Maine’s federal transportation dollars.
Paving and its oil-derived components are emissions heavy, resource extractive, costly to build and rebuild and inefficient for moving people, and they pollute waterways, divert resources from renewables, drive demand for fossil fuels and represent an untenable path to propose under the bold Mills carbon initiative.
Passenger trains operating on steel railroads deliver access to workforce housing, jobs and climate change solutions that will transform our economy while aiding carbon neutrality.
Railroads are hardly a quick fix, but they are another attractive option in a rapidly changing environment that requires options. The state-owned former Grand Trunk Railway connects Lewiston to Portland, and Boston to Montreal, from the heart of downtown Portland.
Linking the downtowns of Maine’s two largest cities to create a multimodal transit link – linking sea to city to country, setting the stage for a Boston-to-Montreal regional super route – has the support of investors, regulators, Lewiston and Auburn officials, the mayor of Portland and the Old Port business community.
Let’s give workers flexibility in where they live, cheaper commuting options and less carbon. Bring the rails downtown. Because we can’t pave our way out of climate change.
Tony Donovan
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Trump’s envoy to testify that ‘no quid pro quo’ came directly from Trump
-
Sports
Burrow’s 3 TDs lift No. 5 LSU over No. 7 Florida
-
Local & State
Chewonki accused of stifling conversations about race, sexuality
-
Local & State
Society Notebook: Maine Suitcase Party steps it up
-
Outdoors
Hunting: Bowhunting for deer offers a lot of down time
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.