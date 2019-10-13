GYMNASTICS

Simone Biles of the United States broke the all-time record for medals by any gymnast at the world championships by winning the balance beam competition Sunday at Stuttgart, Germany.

It was the 24th world championship medal for Biles, breaking a tie at 23 with the Belarusian men’s gymnast, Vitaly Scherbo.

Biles scored 15.066 on the beam after a near-flawless routine, opting for a simpler dismount than the double-double she performed earlier in the meet.

RUGBY

WORLD CUP: Tonga beat the United States 31-19 at Osaka, Japan, to avoid finishing last in Pool C.

The U.S. suffered its 10th straight World Cup defeat, which equals its worst run in the event.

• Japan scored a 28-21 win over Scotland to become the first Asian team to reach the quarterfinals and will play South Africa next week.

TENNIS

SHANGHAI MASTERS: Daniil Medvedev extended the form that made him the hottest player in men’s tennis when he captured the title with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Alexander Zverev.

Medvedev picked up his third title in six consecutive finals played since the tour returned to hard courts after Wimbledon in July. He also won the Masters 1000-level tournament in Cincinnati and the St. Petersburg trophy.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: The playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway was postponed a day because of rain.

William Byron won the first stage moments before scattered showers halted action. The race will resume at 2 p.m. Monday.

The Alabama track has a tight window with no lights to permit racing after sundown.

FORMULA ONE: A blistering start from Valtteri Bottas from third on the starting grid helped the Finnish driver capture the typhoon-hit Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka as Mercedes wrapped up its sixth consecutive constructors championship.

SOCCER

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS: Poland and Russia qualified for the 2020 event, while Gareth Bale’s goal forced Croatia to wait to qualify following a 1-1 draw with Wales. Germany beat Estonia 3-0 despite playing with 10 men from the 14th minute.

Robert Lewandowski set up both goals for Poland as Chicago Fire midfielder Przemyslaw Frankowski and fellow substitute Arkadiusz Milik scored late in a hard-fought 2-0 win over North Macedonia.

BRAZIL MEN: Neymar limped out of a friendly against Nigeria in Singapore after only 12 minutes of play. The game ended 1-1, marking Brazil’s fourth straight match without a win.

BOXING

FIGHTER ‘GRAVE’: Patrick Day, 27, of New York is “fighting for his life” in a Chicago hospital after suffering a brutal 10th-round knockout against Charles Conwell on Saturday night.

“Patrick’s condition is extremely grave,” said his trainer, Joe Higgins, via text message. “He is fighting for his life. That’s all we can really say right now.”

GOLF

PGA: Lanto Griffin took the lead with a 35-foot birdie putt and won the Houston Open at Humble, Texas, with a 6-foot par that gave him a 3-under 69 and a one-shot victory.

Griffin was locked into a battle on the back nine with Mark Hubbard and Scott Harrington. None of the three had won on the Tour. Hubbard lost the lead with a bogey on the par-5 16th, and Harrington’s big rally ended with a three-putt bogey on the 17th.

CHAMPIONS: Jerry Kelly closed with a 7-under 65 and won the SAS Championship at Cary, North Carolina.

EUROPEAN: Bernd Wiesberger moved atop the Tour rankings by winning the Italian Open at Rome.

