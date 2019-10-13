RICHMOND — Maine State Police are investigating the “suspicious” death of a 48-year-old local man, who was found dead inside his Kimball Street home on Friday afternoon.

Andrew Sherman, of Richmond, was found about 5 p.m. Friday by a friend who had gone to check on him at his home at 7 Kimball St., according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety. Sherman had not been seen or heard from in a few days.

Maine State Police detectives examine the dirt driveway leading to the Richmond residence of Andrew Sherman on Sunday. The 48-year-old was discovered Friday deceased and police are treating the death as suspicious. Kennebec Journal photo by Andy Molloy

McCausland said Sherman lived alone in the house and had not worked in recent years because of injuries from a car accident.

An autopsy was performed Saturday at the State Medical Examiner’s Office, but no details were released and authorities did not immediately release any details about the death except to describe it as “suspicious.”

A team of detectives and evidence technicians, assisted by Richmond Police, have been at the home since Friday night, McCausland said. Detectives were working out of the Richmond Fire Department on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, State Police Lt. Jeff Love said anyone that was around Sherman’s residence or noticed a break in any routine he may have around town had should contact State Police. Police asked that anyone with information about Sherman to contact them, either by going to the fire department or calling Maine State Police in Augusta at 624-7076.

“We have several unanswered questions and (are) seeking the public’s help,” he said. “We’re still seeking information from family or friends.”

