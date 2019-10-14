YARMOUTH — The 11th Annual Yarmouth Art Festival opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 396 Gilman Road. The show features 170 pieces by artists from across Maine. Show hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 23-25 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

An artist’s reception will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. More than 629 works were submitted to jurors Bob Keyes, Anne Haas and Wes LaFountain. The works chosen include paintings, sculpture, photography, and limited-edition printmaking.

Entry fees and art sales will benefit programs at St. Bart’s, Friendship House, Yarmouth Community Housing Initiative, St. Elizabeth’s Jubilee Center in Portland, and the Compassionate Housing Initiative for New Mainers. See yarmouthartfestival.com for more information.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: