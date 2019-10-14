BEIRUT — The European Union has unanimously condemned Turkey’s military move into northern Syria and asked all member states to stop selling arms to Ankara.

Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said in an interview with The Associated Press that the 28 member states “have unanimously decided to condemn — that is the verb, not concern, not worry — but to condemn in strong terms what in the end is a military attack.”

Borrell said the EU called on Turkey “to stop immediately these military actions.” He said that at the meeting of EU foreign ministers, the member states “call also (on) all member states to stop selling any kind of arms” to Turkey.

Despite the criticism from its NATO allies, Turkey showed little sign of relenting its military offensive against Kurdish groups in northern Syria, in its sixth day.

A French diplomatic official says his country has no choice but to pull out its troops from Syria, following the U.S. decision to withdraw amid the Turkish offensive in the border area.

The official stressed Monday that France only has a small number of troops on the ground that cannot stay in the current conditions.

The official, speaking anonymously, was not allowed to disclose publicly the sensitive information.

French President Emmanuel Macron said overnight that “security measures” were to be put in place in the coming hours for French military and civilian personnel in the zone. Some French aid workers are also present in the region.

France has deployed an estimated few hundred special forces in the battle against the Islamic State group in Syria, but its military never comments on its special forces. The country has also contributed to coalition airstrikes, mostly through reconnaissance.

France joined the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq in September 2014 and in Syria in September 2015.

European Union leaders are looking to broaden an arms embargo against NATO ally Turkey to protest its offensive against Kurdish forces in neighboring Syria.

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said Monday “it is against international law to invade a neighboring country and Turkey should as every other country abide by international law.”

Blok was speaking at the EU foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg.

Germany, France and the Netherlands have already suspended arms sales to Turkey.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that he also wanted a “a strong position on the export of arms to Turkey.”

But Le Drian also called on the United States “above all” to call for a meeting of the international coalition against the Islamic State group, over alarm that the chaos caused by the Turkish offensive was reviving the threat of IS.

Syria’s Kurds were key allies in a U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State group.

