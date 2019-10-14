While Portland’s mayoral election dominates headlines, a lively race is unfolding to fill an empty seat representing District 3 on the City Council.

After one term, incumbent Brian Batson decided not to seek re-election to the seat representing Libbytown, Stroudwater, Rosemont and Oakdale, prompting five people to enter the race.

Edward Suslovic, who lost the seat to Batson three years ago after serving two terms, is hoping that voters will give him another chance. But longtime residents and prominent community members Tae Chong and Andrew Graham are looking to bring their experience to the council.

Andrew Volk, who owns two Portland restaurants and has two young children, says the council needs the voice of a small-business owner.

And Lalah “Layla” Kargar, a business owner and magazine publisher who struggled with drug addiction and felony convictions, says she would be the strongest voice for district residents.

While the mayoral race will be decided using ranked-choice voting, which ensures the winner receives a majority of votes through a process of instant runoffs, the District 3 winner will be chosen by a traditional plurality vote. Voters can choose only one candidate, and whoever gets the most votes on Nov. 5 will take the District 3 seat.

