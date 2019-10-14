Arrests

10/9 at 11:17 p.m. Anna J. Doody, 36, of Bowen Road, Durham, was arrested on Durham Road by Officer Emily Lopez on an outstanding warrant.

10/10 at 11:19 p.m. Kristopher A. Kleva, 41, of Red Brook Lane, was arrested on Red Brook Lane by Officer Emily Lopez on an outstanding warrant.

10/12 at 2:36 p.m. Scott W. Pike, 29, of Chickadee Circle, Brunswick, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Beck Kavanauh on an outstanding warrant.

Summonses

10/10 at 9:12 a.m. Jacob Daniel Vincent, 28, of Veranda Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Lower Street by Officer Beck Kavanaugh on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

10/10 at 10:45 a.m. Steven A. Richards, 22, of Griffin Road, was issued a summons on Durham Road by Officer Beck Kavanaugh on a charge of operating after suspension.

10/12 at 9:28 a.m. Jessica Lynn Harbaugh, 33, of Center Road, Gray, was issued a summons on Hunter Road by Officer William Brown on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

10/7 at 10:26 a.m. Accident on Main Street.

10/9 at 7:39 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/9 at 6:50 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Main Street.

10/9 at 7:41 p.m. Accident on Upper Mast Landing Road.

10/10 at 3:49 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

10/11 at 12:34 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

10/11 at 1:39 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

10/11 at 6:47 p.m. Accident on River Road.

10/11 at 10:32 p.m. Trespassing on Burnett Road.

10/12 at 7:27 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Lower Mast Landing Road.

10/13 at 9:06 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/14 at 2:00 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

10/14 at 3:14 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

10/14 at 3:30 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 24 calls from Oct. 7-14.

