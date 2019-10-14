I am going to vote for Betsy Gleysteen for Scarborough Town Council. Betsy is very businesslike and, as the mother of two kids, will do a good job balancing all the requests for projects and money that the Town Council faces, with the ability of seniors and others to pay their increasing property tax bills.

She asks questions. I like that. She is nobody’s puppet. She will have an open mind. Hallelujah.

She has her sign on my lawn. On Election Day, she will have my X beside her spot on my ballot.

Dan Warren

Scarborough

