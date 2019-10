Is Portland ready for ‘Ed 2.0’? Ed Suslovic says the City Council needs his experience in community engagement, as well as his ability to ask tough questions.

Tae Chong says school board and professional experience sets him apart He says the City Council needs his breadth of experience of having worked with immigrants, the poor, the wealthy, entrepreneurs and the schools.

Layla Kargar has big ideas for District 3 But voters will have to weigh whether the candidate's criminal history and past drug addiction disqualifies her from office.