A Hollis man remained in jail Monday evening, accused of trying to strangle a woman on Sunday.

State troopers were called to a home on Palmer Lane in Hollis on Sunday to investigate a domestic violence complaint, Maine State Police said in a Facebook post.

Troopers arrested 32-year-old Tyler Strout, of Hollis, who allegedly assaulted and tried to strangle a woman.

Strout was taken to the York County Jail in Alfred and charged with felony assault. He was being held without bail Monday night pending a court appearance Tuesday.

The victim was taken to Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford. Her condition was not known.

